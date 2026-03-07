MGK bluntly corrects paparazzi over daughter Cassie, Megan Fox mix-up

Machine Gun Kelly had to set the record straight with paparazzi in Paris after photographers mistakenly called out Megan Fox's name as he arrived at the Stella McCartney fashion show with his teenage daughter Casie.

Video posted by Paris Videostars captured the moment on Wednesday as the father and daughter made their way to the show during Paris Fashion Week.

Photographers shouting Fox's name were quickly corrected by the rapper, who shot back: "That's my daughter, not Megan."

The mix-up was an awkward one, MGK, 35, shares Casie, 16, with ex Emma Cannon, not Fox.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was dressed in a tank top with "hardcore" printed across the chest, a green jacket, jeans, and black sunglasses.

Casie wore a heather grey minidress, pointed-toe heels, sunglasses, and a sparkly mini purse. The pair posed for photos before heading into the show.

Afterwards, MGK posted a series of snaps from their Paris trip on Instagram, captioning the carousel with characteristic self-deprecating humour: "got mogged by my own flesh and blood."

The rapper and Fox have had a complicated recent history.

They reportedly ended their on-again, off-again relationship in 2024 while Fox was pregnant with their daughter, Saga Blade.

The pair first met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, got engaged in 2022, and called off the engagement in March 2024.

A source told that the exes "haven't been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done."

MGK himself dismissed the ongoing speculation with a cryptic Instagram Story in January, writing: "Mainstream gossip media is so [corn emoji]."