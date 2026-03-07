Princess, Junior Andre reveal how Katie Price announced engagement

Katie's children have revealed they discovered the engagement news in their family WhatsApp group chat

Katie Price's children Princess and Junior Andre have opened up about the moment they learned about their mum's engagement to Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model, 47, stunned everyone when she announced that she had married Dubai businessman Lee in January, just 10 days of meeting him.

Before Lee, Price had already been married three times and had been involved in multiple relationships.

However, her marriage to the Dubai-based businessman reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

Now her children have revealed they discovered the news in their family WhatsApp group chat, branding the relationship 'weird' and admitting they have yet to meet him.

Speaking to The Sun in a new interview, the siblings said they were left shell-shocked by the surprise announcement.

Princess, 18, said: 'The message Mum sent on the group chat about being engaged…. I literally responded "OMG". Mum’s very impulsive, but that is impulse on a whole other level.'

She added that she knows very little about Lee other than the fact he proposed after just one week of knowing her mother.

Meanwhile, Junior, 20, admitted he was equally stunned. He said: 'I put, "I’m so confused. What a bombshell", At this point, I don’t know what to think. She’s flipping married him.'

It comes after Princess Andre expressed that her life has life has become easier and more positive following a truce between her parents, Katie Price and Peter Andre.

The reality star told Daily Mail that she is even hopeful they could both appear together in a future third season of her show.