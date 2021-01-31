Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan, PTI leaders offer condole Shahid Gondal's demise

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Shahid Gondal (L)pictured speaking at a meeting and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R)

  • Shahid Gondal passed away after contracting coronavirus on Saturday
  • He was a leader of the Insaf Lawyers Wing
  • PM Imran Khan, PTI leaders credit him with helping fight the party's cases during the 2014 sit-in protests

Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of his cabinet on Sunday condoled over the demise of PTI leader Shahid Gondal, who passed away on Saturday. 

Shahid Gondal, a senior member of the Insaf Lawyers Wing, died on Saturday night due to coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rawalpindi. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran hailed Gondal as one of those who stood with him during the PTI's "struggle against the political mafia". 

"Saddened to learn of Shahid Gondal's passing. He was one of our most loyal workers who stood with us during our struggle against the political mafias. My condolences & prayers go to his family," he tweeted. 

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bokhari described Gondal's passing as a "great loss" for the party. 

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari praised Gondal for fighting the cases of PTI workers and leaders during the 2014 sit-in protests. 


