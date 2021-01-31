Authorities arrest 6 passengers for traveling abroad on fake coronavirus certificates

Authorities take six passengers into custody for traveling abroad on fake coronavirus certificates



PESHAWAR: Authorities have taken six passengers into custody for traveling abroad on fake coronavirus certificates, Geo News reported on Sunday.



According to details, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department conducted an operation at the Bacha Khan Airport in Peshawar during which six passengers traveling abroad on fake coronavirus certificates were apprehended.

The CAA had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s for international passengers, chartered and private flight operations.



As per the issued SOPs, the completion of the international passenger health declaration form by passengers or guardians will be the operator’s responsibility.

The guidelines said that passengers will be scanned through thermal devices for coronavirus before boarding.

Moreover, passengers were urged to wear masks and follow social distancing, in case of any apparent symptoms, they are to inform the cabin crew immediately.