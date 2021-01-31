Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Authorities arrest 6 passengers for traveling abroad on fake coronavirus certificates

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

  • Authorities take six passengers into custody for traveling abroad on fake coronavirus certificates
  • CAA and Health Department conduct an operation at Bacha Khan Airport in Peshawar
  • Previously, CAA had issued SOPs for international passengers, chartered and private flight operations.

PESHAWAR: Authorities have taken six passengers into custody for traveling abroad on fake coronavirus certificates, Geo News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department conducted an operation at the Bacha Khan Airport in Peshawar during which six passengers traveling abroad on fake coronavirus certificates were apprehended.

The CAA had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s for international passengers, chartered and private flight operations.

Read more: CAA issues new coronavirus SOPs for international inbound flights

As per the issued SOPs, the completion of the international passenger health declaration form by passengers or guardians will be the operator’s responsibility.

The guidelines said that passengers will be scanned through thermal devices for coronavirus before boarding.

Moreover, passengers were urged to wear masks and follow social distancing, in case of any apparent symptoms, they are to inform the cabin crew immediately.

