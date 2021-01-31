Can't connect right now! retry
Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning with her ‘hair tricks’ video

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif delighted her fans with a hilarious video clip where she introduced a new hair trick.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress took to Instagram and posted the video wherein she can be seen introducing new tricks to tie up her hair fast.

Katrina captioned the video, “The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks.”

The video has been viewed by over 6 million people and it has taken the internet by storm shortly after she shared it.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film was set to release last year in March but due to coronavirus pandemic, it got postponed. 

