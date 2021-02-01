ECP announces date for local government polls in KP, Punjab today

The ECP has summoned the four provincial election commissioners. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ECP decides on KP, Punjab, cantonment boards polls today

The ECP had raised doubts over the 'seriousness' of the Punjab government in holding LG polls

It had rejected the provincial government's "excuse" of postponing the LG polls because of the coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will make announcements about the local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and cantonment boards today (Monday).

It will hold another meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to decide on the LG polls in Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad, a senior official was quoted as saying by The News.

The ECP has summoned the four provincial election commissioners, LG secretaries, military land director and the home secretary.



Read more: Punjab govt suggests September for LG polls

Previously, the ECP met in January 21, to deliberate on the holding of local government elections in Punjab and KP, which took place in continuation of the meeting held on January 6, 2021.



The Punjab government had suggested that local government elections in the province should be held in September in phases.

In the last meeting, the ECP had directed the Punjab government to let it know about a date for holding local body elections within 15 days.



Read more: ECP thinks Punjab government not taking local bodies election seriously

It had also directed the provincial government to publish the names of village and neighbourhood councils by January 10, 2021 and give the details to the ECP.

The ECP had raised doubts over the 'seriousness' of the Punjab government in holding local government elections.

It had rejected the provincial government's "excuse" of postponing the LG polls because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Punjab Local Government Act 2019 passed on May 4, 2019, states that the Punjab government must hold LG polls no later than 21 months after “the commencement of the Act”.

The 21 months deadline will end on February 4.