Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of her daughter as she reveals her name

Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of her daughter, unveils her name

Indian star Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have named their daughter Vamika and the actress has also shared the first glimpse the baby.



Sharing a sweet photo with Virat and the daughter, the Zero actress wrote “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!”

“Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!”

She further said, “Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”