Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of her daughter as she reveals her name

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of her daughter, unveils her name

Indian star Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have named their daughter Vamika and the actress has also shared the first glimpse the baby.

Sharing a sweet photo with Virat and the daughter, the Zero actress wrote “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!”

“Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!”

She further said, “Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”

More From Bollywood:

Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy

Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy
Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about Bollywood’s rat race

Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about Bollywood’s rat race

Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning with her ‘hair tricks’ video

Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning with her ‘hair tricks’ video
Kareena Kapoor sends love to ‘golden girl’ Amrita Arora on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to ‘golden girl’ Amrita Arora on her birthday
Over 2 million people watch Katrina Kaif's new video in an hour

Over 2 million people watch Katrina Kaif's new video in an hour
Nora Fatehi says she likes “revenge” better; “it will be served”

Nora Fatehi says she likes “revenge” better; “it will be served”
Sara Ali Khan's winter style will make you want to raid her closet

Sara Ali Khan's winter style will make you want to raid her closet
CONFIRMED: The Kapil Sharma show to go off air for THIS reason

CONFIRMED: The Kapil Sharma show to go off air for THIS reason
Kareena Kapoor sends love to her best friend Reenaa on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her best friend Reenaa on her birthday
Disha Patani celebrates four years of 'Kung Fu Yoga' with Jackie Chan

Disha Patani celebrates four years of 'Kung Fu Yoga' with Jackie Chan
Watch Deepika Padukone bust a move with pal

Watch Deepika Padukone bust a move with pal
Katrina Kaif wants to share her struggle with fans; ‘They know they are not alone’

Katrina Kaif wants to share her struggle with fans; ‘They know they are not alone’

Latest

view all