Senate approves bill to make Arabic compulsory in educational institutions in Islamabad

  • Per the bill, Arabic should be taught from grade 1-5
  • From classes 6-11, Arabic grammar should be taught, says bill
  •  PML-N's Javed Abbasi moved the bill in the Senate

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday approved a bill to make the Arabic language compulsory in primary and secondary educational institutions across Islamabad.

The bill, moved by PML-N's Javed Abbasi, said that the language should be taught from grade 1-5, while students of classes 6-11 should also learn Arabic grammar.

The minister will ensure the implementation of the bill within six months, the bill's text said.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Abbasi said that the Holy Quran and daily prayers were recited in Arabic. "Arabic is the fifth-largest language in the world, the official language of 25 countries."

Stressing the need for students to learn the language, he said that the country would not be going through problems had the masses understood the Holy Qu'ran.

The senator said that he is "in favour of all languages being taught in educational institutions, may it be Russian, Spanish, or English."

"If our people learn Arabic, more Pakistanis will get jobs in the Middle Eastern countries." 

