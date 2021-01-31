Shafqat Mehmood sends best wishes to students as remaining institutes reopen from Feb 1

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday took to his Twitter account and sent a good luck message to students ahead of the reopening of the remaining educational institutions in the country from February 1.

"All the remaining educational institutions are opening tomorrow," the minister reminded students in a tweet. "I wish the very best to all students."



In response to a tweet in which the minister was praised for "piloting the schools opening issue very well," Shafqat Mehmood wrote that he is "always praying for children's welfare."

A day ago, the minister had pointed out that the country witnessed “too much loss” on the educational front due to the pandemic.



A meeting was held last week at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to finalise the strategy for the resumption of classes at the primary, middle, and university level — on February 1.



The forum had decided that students in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, and Peshawar will attend classes with 50% strength on alternative days in keeping with the social distancing protocols.

The officials also directed the concerned authorities to reopen the educational sector with strict recommendations of staggered classes for three days a week in the urban centres, in light of the higher coronavirus positivity ratio reported there.

However, universities will resume operations as per the usual schedule.

The forum was informed that globally, the disease trend had witnessed a hike after the complete reopening of the education sector, therefore the approach to cut down the attendance on a given day would help in reducing the resurgence of the contagion.

