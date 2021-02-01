PM Imran Khan answers citizens' questions via telephone

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday spoke to the masses via telephone and answered different questions. The calls were broadcast live on television and were moderated by Senator Faisal Javed Khan, the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting.

Pakistani citizens called the prime minister and asked questions related to different issues, including the coronavirus vaccine, issues of Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan, inflation, the Opposition, and the concept of Riyasat-e-Madina, among others.

Coronavirus vaccine

Responding to a question regarding the coronavirus vaccine and the first consignment of the vaccine which has arrived from China today, the premier clarified that frontline healthcare workers will be the first to receive the jabs.

"According to a criterion that the government has set for the vaccination drive, [after frontline workers] we will inoculate people above the age of 60 who might have underlying health conditions," the PM said.

He also assured the masses that the government will not consider a person's socioeconomic status or the difference between the rich and poor when vaccinating them but will only stick to the set criteria for vaccination.

Issues of Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan

Another citizen called to ask about the development of Gilgit Baltistan, responding to which the premier said that while the region cannot be turned into an industrial hub, it can surely be transformed into a world-class tourist destination, adding that he has spoken to the chief minister of GB regarding tourism therein. The PM also promised to work on power issues that the region is facing.



"We know that Gilgit Baltistan is facing electricity problems and we will soon build grid stations there," the PM said.

Speaking about Balochistan, the PM said that the province is very large with a comparatively small population which makes it difficult to work on its development.

"The political set up of Balochistan which has been historically followed damaged the province," the PM said. "It is crucial to introduce a local bodies system there if we want to address their problems."

PM Khan also added that Balochistan's southern areas lag behind other parts of the province for which the PTI government has introduced development packages.

"We will work on the development of Balochistan but people should be patient," the premier stressed.

Speaking about the developmental projects that the PTI government has initiated in the country, the PM said that no other country in the world provides housing facilities to the masses. Citing the example of the United Kingdon, he said that 80 per cent of the masses take housing loans from banks in order to construct houses.

As against that, the PM claimed, only 0.2 per cent of Pakistanis seek housing loans from banks.

"The government will provide a subsidy of Rs300,000 per yard for each house under the housing scheme," the PM said.

The promise of Riyasat-e-Madina

Another caller, Ismail Abbasi, asked the prime minister about the eulogisation of the concept of a welfare state — or Riyasat-e-Madina as the PM likes to call it — and asked how would the government ensure the materialisation of the concept.



The caller said that people have started questioning the PM's promise of turning Pakistan into a welfare state because of the injustices taking place in society, like the killing of Usama Satti by Islamabad police.

In response, the PM said that he believes in the concept of Riyasat-e-Madina because it was based on modern-day principles of welfare.

"Every nation that followed the golden principles of Riyasat-e-Madina has succeeded," the PM maintained, adding that whenever he advocated the concept of a welfare state people discouraged him but he did not back down.

"I have envisaged turning Pakistan into Riyasat-e-Madina and I will do so, there is no way to deflect from this goal," he said. "Pakistan will also turn into a great nation."





More to follow:

