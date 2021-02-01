PDM poses no danger to the government, says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo Urdu.

PM Imran Khan says PDM poses no threats to the PTI government and its bubble has burst

Says PTI has no record of receiving foreign funding and has submitted a list of donors to ECP

Says Nawaz Sharif took money from Osama bin Laden; Khokhar brothers acted as PML-N's ATM machines

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of eleven Opposition parties, "poses no threat to the ruling PTI government" and that its "bubble has burst."

According to Geo Urdu, the PM was chairing a meeting of his party's leaders and spokespersons in the federal capital during which he was briefed about various issues, including the foreign funding case, Senate elections, and action taken against the land-grabbing mafia.

Addressing the meeting and responding to the foreign funding case against the PTI, PM Imran Khan said that the party has "submitted the details of more than 40,000 donors, adding that the Opposition failed to submit the details of donors during their tenures.

He said that the PTI has a "clear record in the foreign funding case" and that it received "no money from any foreign source." Taking a jibe at the Opposition parties, he said that now is the time for PML-N, PPP and other parties to be accountable to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the funds they received from abroad.

The premier added that former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was the one to "bring money into politics," adding that he took money from Osama bin Laden.

"Nawaz Sharif built his ATM through the land-grabbing mafia and the Khokhar brothers are the ATMs of the PML-N," the PM said while also directing his ministers to take strict measures against the occupation mafia in Lahore.



Regarding the issue of the Senate election, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is asking the Senate to make amendments in a bid to make the elections more transparent.

"By objecting to the idea of making the Senate elections more transparent, the Opposition is doing nothing but exposing itself," the PM said.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan also congratulated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for becoming the first province to provide universal health coverage to every citizen.

