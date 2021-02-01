Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan nominates PML-Q's Kamil Ali Agha for Senate elections

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan (Left) and PML-Q's Kamil Ali Agha. — AFP/File, Twitter/File

  • PM Imran Khan assure that PTI will proceed with its allies' input regarding Senate elections
  • Premier constitutes committee to work out a strategy for the Senate elections in Punjab
  • Speaker Punjab Assembly, chief minister, and governor are part of the committee

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday nominated PML-Q's Kamil Ali Agha as the government's candidate for senator in the upcoming Senate elections.

The premier has constituted a committee, comprising Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, to work out a strategy for the Senate elections in Punjab.

The prime minister has assured that the ruling PTI would proceed with its allies' input regarding the Senate elections as he approved Agha's name.

Read more: In response to SC, Senate chairman backs open-ballot elections

Furthermore, Punjab Assembly's speaker invited the premier to inaugurate the new building of the Punjab Assembly, which the prime minister accepted.

Meanwhile, as the government eyes holding elections via open ballot, the Opposition parties have decided to oppose the constitutional amendment being introduced soon.

According to sources, the leaders of PPP, PML-N and JUI-F discussed the matter after the government announced to introduce a bill in this regard.

Read more: Raza Rabbani not in favour of government plan to have open ballot in Senate election

“The Opposition has decided to not let the amendment pass through the parliament and a strategy would be finalised on Monday before the National Assembly session,” sources said, adding that PPP has decided to oppose the amendment.

Moreover, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Balochistan governments, has backed the federal government's opinion on holding open-ballot polls, while Sindh has rejected the idea, in their responses to Supreme Court.

