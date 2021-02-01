Karachi University issues admission lists of bachelors, masters and diploma Evening Program 2021

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi has announced the provisional admission lists of bachelors, masters, and diploma Evening Program 2021, a statement said Monday.



The results, according to the statement, have been uploaded on the official web portal www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

It mentioned that those candidates, whose names have appeared in the admission lists, are directed to complete the formalities for confirmation of admission till February 10, 2021.

The candidates should take a colour printout of the enrolment form and a printout of a fee voucher from the online admission portal.

Moreover, candidates should bring their relevant documents between 10:00am till 4:00pm at the KU Gymnasium Hall for the verification and endorsement of documents, where they can also pay their cash fee at the special bank counter of UBL.

The students, who are not satisfied with the provisional admission lists, could submit a claim form on the online admissions portal. "Students should carefully read the instruction before submitting their claim forms," the statement said.

The claim form would be accepted till February 08, 2021, and the processing fee is Rs500. All students and their parents are directed to observe the standard operating procedures announced by the governments for coronavirus.