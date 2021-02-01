Ayeza Khan gives a glimpse of 'exciting' project from Turkey

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is currently in Turkey for an exciting project and she shared a glimpse of it with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a gorgeous photo of herself.

The stunner could be seen with her makeup and hair done for the shoot looking like a dream.

She teased fans about the anticipation behind the project, prompting a reaction from fans.

"Something exciting is coming up...#unitingcultures," the caption read.

In a video circulating on social media, Ayeza had shared that she was in Istanbul and was super excited for the shoot.

“Although it is too cold in Turkey, the shoot will be amazing,” she said.

Take a look:







