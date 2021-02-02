Can't connect right now! retry
Nick Jonas says he wants to have 'many kids' with Priyanka Chopra

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Nick Jonas touched upon his family plans with Priyanka Chopra candidly

Nick Jonas spilled the beans on his family plans with wife Priyanka Chopra.

In a recent chat with E! News, the singer opened up about how important is Pee Cee's happiness first and foremost.

"She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together," Nick said.

"You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that," he added.

When asked how many kids he wants, the Jealous singer said he is open to raising as many little ones as he can.

"It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is," he continued. "We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it's just about making sure we're good."

