Tuesday Feb 02 2021
Justice Qazi Faez Isa's phone hacked, Supreme Court reveals

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — File photo
  • SC says Justice Qazu Faez Isa's cellphone has been hacked
  • Court issues statement in which it says there had been "suspicion" that "misguiding communication" could be relayed via judge's phone
  • Statement says people with "ulterior motives could misuse his number"

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa's cell phone has been hacked, the top court's public relations office said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the statement, the PRO said: "It is intimated to all and sundry that the cell phone of Hon’ble Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked."

The statement said that there had been "suspicion" that "misguiding communication" could be relayed via the judge's mobile phone.

"There is suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship’s number to anyone with ulterior motives, therefore, the communication purportedly made from his lordship’s cell phone, which his lordship had not sent may be treated as fake and false," the statement added.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court of Pakistan took oath as a judge of the apex court in 2014. He is viewed by many to be "an uncompromising bastion of justice in the country."

He has always held the principle that "no one is above the law," something which has been reflected in his work over the years.

How will coronavirus vaccines be administered in Pakistan?
PM Imran Khan kicks off coronavirus vaccine drive in Pakistan
FIA makes headway in PIA pilots' fake licenses scandal
SC quashes Peshawar High Court's decision to let NAB probe BRT project
PM Imran Khan says he 'will resign tomorrow' if Opposition 'returns looted wealth'
Tiktokers Muskan, Amir among four killed in Karachi
Shehbaz Sharif once again raises health issue in money-laundering case hearing
With increasing workload, is PM Imran Khan able to stay fit?
Sindh to close schools if coronavirus cases increase: Saeed Ghani
Kashmala Tariq should have resigned as federal ombudsperson earlier: Shahbaz Gill
Punjab govt removes Allama Iqbal's sculpture from Lahore park after social media backlash
Why does Pakistan have Rs5,000 note, asks former FBR chairperson Shabbar Zaidi

