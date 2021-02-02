Justice Qazi Faez Isa's phone hacked, Supreme Court reveals

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — File photo

SC says Justice Qazu Faez Isa's cellphone has been hacked

Court issues statement in which it says there had been "suspicion" that "misguiding communication" could be relayed via judge's phone

Statement says people with "ulterior motives could misuse his number"

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa's cell phone has been hacked, the top court's public relations office said in a statement on Tuesday.



In the statement, the PRO said: "It is intimated to all and sundry that the cell phone of Hon’ble Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked."

The statement said that there had been "suspicion" that "misguiding communication" could be relayed via the judge's mobile phone.

"There is suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship’s number to anyone with ulterior motives, therefore, the communication purportedly made from his lordship’s cell phone, which his lordship had not sent may be treated as fake and false," the statement added.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court of Pakistan took oath as a judge of the apex court in 2014. He is viewed by many to be "an uncompromising bastion of justice in the country."

He has always held the principle that "no one is above the law," something which has been reflected in his work over the years.