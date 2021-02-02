Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber touches on Justin Bieber’s help through therapy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Hailey Bieber touches on Justin Bieber’s help through therapy

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about everything Justin Bieber did for her during her time in therapy.

According to a report by Metro UK, the model was quoted saying, “The way I’ve dealt with a lot of the negative attention is, I’ve talked it through with a therapist. I’m married to someone that’s been dealing with this a lot longer than I have, like the highest level it could possibly be."

"Being able to share that world with somebody that understands it even better than I do has been so helpful. My beliefs are a very big part of my life. Being able to take all the burdens I feel and being able to release that and pray about it… and to have my own conversation with God is extremely important to me.”

During the course of her interview, Hailey also bashed all the haters going after Justin’s Lyme disease diagnosis and claimed, “With Lyme disease, it definitely makes you more aware of your health.”

“A lot of people don’t believe it’s real, and a lot of people think it’s BS. ‘But I’ve had it before, I’ve dealt with it. My husband has it and deals with it very deeply.”

More From Entertainment:

Duchess Camilla’s thoughts on Prince William, Kate Middleton unearthed: report

Duchess Camilla’s thoughts on Prince William, Kate Middleton unearthed: report
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ all unanswered questions analyzed under one roof

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ all unanswered questions analyzed under one roof
Record label drops Marilyn Manson following sexual assault allegations

Record label drops Marilyn Manson following sexual assault allegations
Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, release date, cast

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, release date, cast
Angelina Jolie weighs in on her thoughts turning forty

Angelina Jolie weighs in on her thoughts turning forty
Netflix to drop animated Sonic series in 2022

Netflix to drop animated Sonic series in 2022
Britney Spears says she 'can't stand' technology

Britney Spears says she 'can't stand' technology
Brad Pitt’s mother Jane wants him to remarry Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt’s mother Jane wants him to remarry Jennifer Aniston
Prince Harry issues ‘painful’ statement on ‘beloved project’

Prince Harry issues ‘painful’ statement on ‘beloved project’
Ana de Armas quits Twitter following Ben Affleck split

Ana de Armas quits Twitter following Ben Affleck split
Nick Jonas says he wants to have 'many kids' with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas says he wants to have 'many kids' with Priyanka Chopra

Miley Cyrus's wedding gift for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will blow you away

Miley Cyrus's wedding gift for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will blow you away

Latest

view all