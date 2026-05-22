Olivia Rodrigo reveals how producer Dan Nigro's daughter 'broke her heart'

Olivia Rodrigo is an almost family member to producer and longtime collaborator Dan Nigro, and additionally, his four-year-old daughter, Saoirse Raine.

The 23-year-old pop superstar has previously shared how Saoirse helped with the making of her sophomore album, GUTS, as she used to hang around Dan and the drivers license hitmaker while they were working on the project.

Saoirse's voice can be heard in the final seconds of the song Teenage Dream on the album, and the two collaborators have often joked about giving the youngster her credits.

In a new promotional event for Olivia's song the cure release, the Grammy winner revealed that Saoirse withdrew from her participation in the upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The drop dead songstress revealed that once when she went to pick Saoirse up from preschool with Dan, the child expressed her disgrace at hearing Olivia sing.

According to the vampire singer, after a songwriting session in the studio, the duo picked up Saoirse while playing songs on the radio and Olivia was singing along to which the youngster said, "I hate it when Olivia sings."

The singer left the crowd in stitches laughing hard at the sweet confession.