Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed look dashing in Army uniform

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Adnan Siddiqui has shared an adorable throwback photo of himself with superstar Humayun Saeed, looking dashing in Army uniform.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared adorable photo from hit drama serial WilCo in which Adnan and Humayun played as young Army officers.

He captioned the post: 'We were young, handsome (aren’t doing bad for our age even now!) and setting out as actors when WilCo happened. As the name, which means Will Comply, suggests, the drama revolved around army with Humayun and I playing young officers.'

Adnan shared interesting things about his role in the drama saying: "Despite being close friends, sometimes the actor in you turns envious of a role your friend is doing and I am no exception. I have wished to dig my teeth into some of Humayun’s characters and WilCo was one of them where he was an adjutant. It didn’t matter that I played a major or that I too got to wear the uniform proudly. I was fixated on performing Humayun’s role. And he knew this way too well. So what does one do when friends are involved and the green-eyed devil takes over? You let fate intervene which in this case, did quite smartly. While shooting for a scene, Humayun fell off a horse and that’s when I decided to let go off the adjutant and stick to the Major."

'Wilco' was a joint venture of Inter services Public Relation (ISPR) and 7th Sky Entertainment. It was directed by Ahson Talish and penned by Mohammad Ahmed. The story of the drama serial was based on true events of Bravery, Sacrifice and Courage.

There were many sidetracks beautifully woven in the drama. It showed how the army not only defends Pakistan against enemies but also rushes to help during natural disasters.

The cast consisted of some big names; Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Ahsan Talish, Laila Zuberi, Ainne, Amna Sheikh, Beenish Chauhan, Imran Abbas, Zainab Qayyum.

Adnan Siddiqui wrote along side the photo: 'A good role is good enough only till it doesn’t break your bones! '

