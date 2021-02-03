PPP to be excluded if it goes against PDM's decision: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that PPP will have to be excluded from the anti-government coalition Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) if it goes against the unanimous decision of submitting resignations, The News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Islamabad, the PML-N leader said the party it has PDM’s one-point agenda that is to run the country in the right direction as per the Constitution.

The former prime minister said this protest and alliance are prompted because the country is not being run according to the Constitution.

“That’s why even nationalist parties have become part of PDM as well,” he said, lamenting the hefty petrol prices that the masses are compelled to pay.

Abbasi had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "prefers speaking to people over the telephone" instead of reaching out to them and "do something to give them relief."

"These days, petrol is being sold at Rs111 per litre and Rs40 worth of tax is being collected from the people. How can a common man live [with this ongoing inflation]?" he questioned the government.

The former premier further said that the price of petrol should "not exceed Rs70 per litre as per the rates of the global market."

On Sunday, the government announced to increase the price of petrol for February by Rs2.70 per litre.