Khaqan Abbasi slams govt for charging Rs40 tax on petrol

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

  • Former PM says PTI govt is charging people Rs40 worth of taxes on petrol
  • Asks "how will the masses live" if inflation continues
  • Says price of petrol should not be more than Rs70 per litre as per global market rates

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader and former prime minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the incumbent PTI government has "levied a tax of Rs40 on petrol," an exorbitant amount that the masses are compelled to pay, Daily Jang reported.

Speaking to journalists, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "prefers speaking to people over the telephone" instead of reaching out to them and "do something to give them relief."

"These days, petrol is being sold at Rs111 per litre and Rs40 worth of tax is being collected from the people. How can a common man live [with this ongoing inflation]?" he questioned the government. 

The former premier further said that the price of petrol should "not exceed Rs70 per litre as per the rates of the global market."

On Sunday, the government announced to increase the price of petrol for February by Rs2.70 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office, light diesel oil also saw a rise in price by Rs3, high-speed diesel was hiked by  Rs2.88 dearer and kerosene was priced Rs3.54 more expensive per litre.

The new prices took effect at midnight on Feb 1. Prices, according to the notification, may undergo revision before February 15.

A similar revision was done on January 15 for the remaining two weeks of the month.

SC to give opinion on Senate polls if govt does not withdraw reference: CJP
'Time to extend a hand of peace everywhere,' says Gen Bajwa
Karachi University announces BDS professional exams results 2020
Justice Qazi Faez Isa's phone hacked, Supreme Court reveals
How will coronavirus vaccines be administered in Pakistan?
Muskan Sheikh and Rehan Shah: The TikTok stars gunned down in Karachi
PM Imran Khan kicks off coronavirus vaccination drive in Pakistan
FIA makes headway in PIA pilots' fake licenses scandal
SC quashes Peshawar High Court's decision to let NAB probe BRT project
PM Imran Khan says he 'will resign tomorrow' if Opposition 'returns looted wealth'
Tiktokers Muskan, Amir among four killed in Karachi
Shehbaz Sharif once again raises health issue in money-laundering case hearing

