Khaqan Abbasi slams govt for charging Rs40 tax on petrol

Former PM says PTI govt is charging people Rs40 worth of taxes on petrol

Asks "how will the masses live" if inflation continues

Says price of petrol should not be more than Rs70 per litre as per global market rates

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader and former prime minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the incumbent PTI government has "levied a tax of Rs40 on petrol," an exorbitant amount that the masses are compelled to pay, Daily Jang reported.

Speaking to journalists, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "prefers speaking to people over the telephone" instead of reaching out to them and "do something to give them relief."

Read more: The sooner Pakistan abolishes NAB, the better: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

"These days, petrol is being sold at Rs111 per litre and Rs40 worth of tax is being collected from the people. How can a common man live [with this ongoing inflation]?" he questioned the government.

The former premier further said that the price of petrol should "not exceed Rs70 per litre as per the rates of the global market."

Read more: Petrol price in Pakistan goes up by Rs2.70 for February

On Sunday, the government announced to increase the price of petrol for February by Rs2.70 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office, light diesel oil also saw a rise in price by Rs3, high-speed diesel was hiked by Rs2.88 dearer and kerosene was priced Rs3.54 more expensive per litre.

The new prices took effect at midnight on Feb 1. Prices, according to the notification, may undergo revision before February 15.

A similar revision was done on January 15 for the remaining two weeks of the month.