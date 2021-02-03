Pak vs SA: 5,000 police personnel to be deployed in Lahore for security during T-20 series

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard at an entry gate of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore/AFP file photo

The T20 series will begin on February 11 at Gaddafi Stadium in the provincial capital.



Due to the second wave of coronavirus, these matches will be played without spectators.

Over 5,000 police officers will perform duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the two cricket teams.

LAHORE: Ahead of the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa, Lahore Police has finalised a comprehensive security plan to ensure the security and the safety of the touring team, The News reported on Wednesday.



While giving details of the security strategy, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that the revival of international sports in Pakistan is commendable.

Lahore Police has played a pivotal role to promote international sports in the provincial capital by providing maximum security to these events, he added.



The police official said that maximum efforts are made to ensure the least disturbance in business activities during the matches held in the city.

He added: "Zero routes would be provided to the teams by closing the roads for minimum time only during the movements of teams from their hotel to the stadium and vice versa."