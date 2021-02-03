John Legend devastated over grandmother's passing

Vocal powerhouse John Legend is heartbroken over the loss of his beloved grandmother.

Taking to Instagram, the All of Me hit maker shared the devastating news that his sweet grandmother was no more in a lengthy and touching message. Her death comes just days after her 91st birthday.

"We are so grateful for the life she lived," he wrote on Instagram. "For the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and beyond."

"She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine," Legend continued. "She still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days. She hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn't fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio."

