Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Armed suspects steal bike from police officers

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

  • CCTV footage shows suspects snatching bike from police officers 
  • Per the footage, four suspects were involved in the crime
  • Case filed at Sir Syed Police Station; officers stationed at same station

KARACHI: Four suspects have snatched a bike from two police officers at gunpoint in the metropolis, CCTV footage obtained by Geo News shows.

In the video, two armed suspects could be seen standing in front of a bike, seemingly asking the officers to move away from the vehicle. Next, they could be seen getting on the bike and speeding away, while the other two suspects could be seen riding away on their own bike.

Responding to the incident, police said that the officers — Imran and Arsalan — were stationed at Sir Syed Police Station and a first information report (FIR) related to the incident has been registered therein.

Read more: Lahore forgers steal millions from online bank account of DIG's wife

More From Pakistan:

Action to be taken if lawmakers' development funds given out of order: SC

Action to be taken if lawmakers' development funds given out of order: SC
Key highlights from the CPEC bill on its way to become law

Key highlights from the CPEC bill on its way to become law
Asif Zardari granted bail in suspicious transactions case

Asif Zardari granted bail in suspicious transactions case
Murad Raas says Punjab to upgrade 800 secondary schools to elementary level

Murad Raas says Punjab to upgrade 800 secondary schools to elementary level
Inside story: PML-N wants date of PDM long march announced in next meeting

Inside story: PML-N wants date of PDM long march announced in next meeting
Fawad Chaudhry announces 'biggest scholarship' of Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry announces 'biggest scholarship' of Pakistan
MBBS examinations commence in Punjab's Medical Colleges

MBBS examinations commence in Punjab's Medical Colleges
Pakistan to keep COVID-19 vaccine at secret storages for security

Pakistan to keep COVID-19 vaccine at secret storages for security
Fawad Chaudhry praises Rihanna for speaking up about India's farmer protests

Fawad Chaudhry praises Rihanna for speaking up about India's farmer protests
Twitter wishes Asifa Bhutto a happy 28th birthday

Twitter wishes Asifa Bhutto a happy 28th birthday
Allama Iqbal sculpture: Two PHA officials suspended after backlash

Allama Iqbal sculpture: Two PHA officials suspended after backlash
Karachi TikTokers' murder case: Police obtain victims' mobile phone data

Karachi TikTokers' murder case: Police obtain victims' mobile phone data

Latest

view all