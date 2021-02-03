Armed suspects steal bike from police officers

CCTV footage shows suspects snatching bike from police officers

Per the footage, four suspects were involved in the crime

Case filed at Sir Syed Police Station; officers stationed at same station

KARACHI: Four suspects have snatched a bike from two police officers at gunpoint in the metropolis, CCTV footage obtained by Geo News shows.



In the video, two armed suspects could be seen standing in front of a bike, seemingly asking the officers to move away from the vehicle. Next, they could be seen getting on the bike and speeding away, while the other two suspects could be seen riding away on their own bike.

Responding to the incident, police said that the officers — Imran and Arsalan — were stationed at Sir Syed Police Station and a first information report (FIR) related to the incident has been registered therein.

