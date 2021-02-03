Prince William's 'turbulent' relationship with Prince Charles laid bare by palace insider

Prince William would at times display aggressive behaviour towards Prince Charles

Prince William did not entirely see eye-to-eye with his father, Prince Charles, for the longest time.



As described by an insider of the Buckingham Palace, William would at times display his raging temper towards Charles.

The Mail on Sunday's royal editor Emily Andrews revealed, "During a frank exchange of views, he [Charles] apparently told William he was being 'naive' and rebuked him for his public comments."

Meanwhile, a former member of the household told the Daily Mail: "William has quite a temper and could fly off the handle at the slightest thing.

"His father was wary of making matters worse," the source added. Royal biographer Robert Lacey wrote, "In the years after her 2005 marriage to Prince Charles, Camilla has recounted to her own family and close friends her surprise at discovering this unexpected side to Prince Charming - 'the boy's got a temper!'"