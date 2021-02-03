Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Photo: Screengrab of video from ISPR
  • Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of its surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi
  • ISPR says the missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres
  • Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali appreciates the move

Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of its surface-to-surface ballistic missile called Ghaznavi, which is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres, the military's media wing revealed Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the training launch was the culminating point of the Annual Field Training Exercise of the Army Strategic Forces Command.

Per the statement, the launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, along with senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, and scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali appreciated the operational preparedness and display of excellent standard in handling and operating the weapon system. He also expressed full satisfaction on the training standards of the participating troops attained throughout the training activity.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and service chiefs have congratulated all ranks of the Army Strategic Forces Command as well as scientists and engineers on successfully conducting the launch of the missile, the statement said.

