'Gilgit is finally coronavirus free,' claim govt officials

Gilgit govt officials claim that the city has "finally become COVID-19 free"

Gilgit's Deputy Commissioner announced the news on Twitter and shared the region's daily situation report for the virus

Gilgit-Baltistan has collectively recorded a total of 4,912 cases so far

Government officials of Gilgit on Wednesday claimed that the city has "finally become COVID-19 free."

Taking to Twitter, the Gilgit Deputy Commissioner announced the news and shared a daily situation report for COVID-19 released by the Provincial Emergency Operation Centre of Gilgit-Baltistan's health department.

Responding to the tweet, the Secretary of Gilgit Baltistan's Home Department Muhammad Ali Randhawa thanked God for the development.

"Alhamdulillah," the secretary wrote.

According to the report which shows zero new cases in Gilgit city, since the outbreak of the virus, Gilgit-Baltistan collectively has witnessed a total of 4,912 cases in the region out of which 4,794 people have recovered, while 102 people have died.

In total, Pakistan has recorded 549,038 coronavirus cases in the country. Of the total, 504,046 have recovered, while 11,802 people have succumbed to the virus.



On February 3, the country recorded 1,384 new cases along with 56 deaths, while the positivity ratio was recorded at 4%.