Maryam, Fazl discuss Nawaz's message at PDM chief's residence: sources

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (L) and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman (R). Geo.tv/Files & REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz/Files

ISLAMABAD: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman discussed a message by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif earlier today in light of the Opposition parties' anti-government campaign under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner, sources informed Geo News Wednesday night.



Maryam arrived at Fazlur Rehman's residence following a six-hour meeting of the JUI-F's Central Working Committee chaired by the religious leader, the sources said.

Consultations on the upcoming Senate elections and the PDM's long march were among the topics discussed at the JUI-F's meeting, which concluded Wednesday night, with further consultations to take place when leaders of the Opposition coalition gather tomorrow, sources underlined.

They added that a joint strategy from the PDM platform with regard to the Senate elections would also be brought under consultation tomorrow, while the PPP's no-confidence motion would be debated upon as well.

Later, once the JUI-F central working committee's meeting concluded, Maryam travelled to Fazl's house alongside the PML-N's veteran leader, Rana Sanaullah, and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

As of reporting time, the Maryam-Fazl meeting was ongoing, with sources disclosing that the discussion was centred around Nawaz's message and the PDM's agenda.



