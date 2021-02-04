Ayeza Khan drops jaws with her natural beauty

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan never fails to impress regardless of what she wears.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the Mehar Posh star put her natural beauty on display as she dropped jaws with her flawlessness.

Ayeza could be seen glowing as she donned minimal makeup and straight hair.

Needless to say, fans were blown away as they showered the stunner with endless compliments and heart emojis.

The diva was recently spotted in Turkey for an exciting project with Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali.

Take a look:







