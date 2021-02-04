Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan drops jaws with her natural beauty

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan never fails to impress regardless of what she wears.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the Mehar Posh star put her natural beauty on display as she dropped jaws with her flawlessness.

Ayeza could be seen glowing as she donned minimal makeup and straight hair.

Needless to say, fans were blown away as they showered the stunner with endless compliments and heart emojis.

The diva was recently spotted in Turkey for an exciting project with Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun says she will miss Ayeza Khan as they wraps up shooting in Turkey

Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun says she will miss Ayeza Khan as they wraps up shooting in Turkey
Illegal transfer of children: IHC denies Veena Malik's ex-husband's notice

Illegal transfer of children: IHC denies Veena Malik's ex-husband's notice
Aima Baig dazzles in traditional outfit with Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig dazzles in traditional outfit with Shahbaz Shigri
Minal Khan enjoys soaking in the sun in recent post

Minal Khan enjoys soaking in the sun in recent post
Ertugrul's Gulsim Ali 'will miss' Ayeza Khan after Turkey project comes to an end

Ertugrul's Gulsim Ali 'will miss' Ayeza Khan after Turkey project comes to an end
Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed look dashing in Army uniform

Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed look dashing in Army uniform
Ayeza Khan poses with Ertugrul's Gulsim Ali in Turkey

Ayeza Khan poses with Ertugrul's Gulsim Ali in Turkey
Iqra Aziz says ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ has been a long but beautiful journey

Iqra Aziz says ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ has been a long but beautiful journey
Minal Khan, Aiman Khan look adorable in their latest snap

Minal Khan, Aiman Khan look adorable in their latest snap
Ayeza Khan gives a glimpse of 'exciting' project from Turkey

Ayeza Khan gives a glimpse of 'exciting' project from Turkey
Mahira Khan to produce for the first time for film 'Baarwan Khiladi'

Mahira Khan to produce for the first time for film 'Baarwan Khiladi'
Mahira Khan is ‘nervous’ and ‘excited’ to announce her first production venture

Mahira Khan is ‘nervous’ and ‘excited’ to announce her first production venture

Latest

view all