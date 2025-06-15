Celebrities share heartwarming posts to celebrate Father's Day

The combined image shows Minal Khan and Sana Javaid. — Instagram/@minalkhanofficial/@sanajavaid/File

On the joyous occasion of Father's Day, Pakistani celebrities took to their social media platforms to express their heartfelt love and admiration for their fathers through a series of touching posts.

Sana Javaid, Minal Khan, and Javeria Saud each shared personal moments and inspirational quotes that beautifully encapsulated the spirit of this special day.

Sana shared a poignant quote that resonated deeply: "Shoutout to my dad for teaching me how to be a man, even though I am his daughter.” Her words highlighted the powerful lessons of strength, resilience, and individuality that fathers impart to their children.

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai also shared a heartfelt Instagram post praising her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai. She recalled his everyday kindness, sense of fun, and unwavering support during her most difficult times.

Malala highlighted how his encouragement helped her face misogyny and discrimination, calling him her best friend and a key figure in her journey.

Iqra Aziz shared multiple images of her son with her husband, Yasir Hussain, with a caption, “Happy Fathers Day Abba” on her Instagram account. She wished Fathers Day to Yasir Hussain on behalf of her son.





Minal celebrated the day with a vibrant Instagram story, simply wishing her followers a "Happy Father's Day".

In a heartwarming tribute, Javeria posted an adorable picture with her father, capturing a moment filled with love and laughter. Joined by her husband, Saud, the snapshot conveyed the essence of familial bonds. Accompanying the image, she penned a sweet message: "Happy Father's Day, Papa. I love you," which reflected her deep appreciation and affection.

Father's Day is an important holiday that honours the vital role of fathers, celebrating the rich tapestry of fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the profound influence these figures have within our communities.

It offers a cherished opportunity for children and families to express their gratitude for the guiding roles played by these remarkable men in their lives, whether they are biological fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, or other father figures who leave a lasting imprint.

Traditionally observed on the third Sunday in June in many parts of the world, including the United States, Father's Day serves as a delightful occasion for families to come together. Loved ones gather to share joyous meals, create lasting memories, and exchange thoughtful gifts and heartfelt cards—each token representing love and appreciation for the significant men who shape our lives.