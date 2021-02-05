Pak vs SA: Alleged bookie arrested for sharing pitch-side info during Pindi Test

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday nabbed a bookie for allegedly sharing pitch-side information with someone in Dubai.



The man caught the PCB’s attention on the opening day of the Rawalpindi Test after he was spotted talking to someone on the phone continuously after Tea when the match was suspended due to rain.

The bookie was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further probe.



The suspect was given entry into the stadium under deejaying credentials even though there were no spectators allowed due to coronavirus.