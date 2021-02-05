Queen Elizabeth heartbroken over completing 70 years on the throne: Here's why

Accession day is the day where Queen Elizabeth sadly lost her beloved father King George V

Queen Elizabeth couldn't be sadder upon successfully ringing in the 70th year as the British monarch this summer.



This is because it reminds her about the people that she has lost, throughout her magnificent era.



As explained by royal expert Rebecca English, "Accession day is the day where the Queen sadly lost her beloved father King George VI, and she normally marks it quietly at Sandringham.

"Obviously, because of lockdown, she will be at Windsor this year with the Duke of Edinburgh. But clearly it will be nonetheless poignant to her.

"That's really why she has never massively in favour of celebrating her own longevity on the throne because to achieve that someone very close to her died," English added.