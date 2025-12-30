Macaulay Culkin addresses acting retirement: 'I retire and then...'

Macaulay Culkin opens up about retiring from acting on his own terms

Macauley Culkin opened up about his unconventional approach towards his work.

The Home Alone star, who was widely considered to be one of the most successful child star in the 90’s, shared his views on the latest podcast episode of SmartLess.

“Technically, I’m retired right now,” Culkin, told hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes. “I retire and then, if I find something I like, I unretire, do that, and I immediately retire afterwards. Every gig is my last.”

Following the release of his 1994 film Richie Rich, Culkin took a lengthy hiatus.

Sharing the reason why explained, “I quit for nearly a decade. Just went to high school, fell in love, got drunk for the first time, things like that.”

He went on to explain that in comparison to other child stars, he got the “lion’s share” of money from his work.

“I was in a position where I could just put my thumb up my butt and play video games all day long. You know? I could do anything I wanted, really," he said.

Culkin further revealed that most of his desire to take a break stemmed from wanting to be around other children.

“When I was younger, I never worked with people my own age. I was always working with adults,” he recalled. “I had a yearning to go to school, to have contemporaries and things like that.”

Following his long hiatus, Culkin said that he was sure he was done with Hollywood forever.

“I was like, 'I hope you all made your money because there's no more coming from me,” he said. “I made my name. I made my mark. I made my fortune. The only reason why I even do it now is because I like to do it. Pay, pleasure, prestige — that's the only reason to do a gig."

As of now, Culkin has seen bit of resurgence.

Earlier this year he voiced Cattrick Lynxley in Zootopia 2, and he is currently playing a mysterious new role in Fallout season 2 on Prime Video.