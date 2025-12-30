'Stranger Things' fans demand 'unseen footage' amid cutgate claims

Ending a hugely popular TV series is never easy, and Stranger Things is no exception.

After the second part of season five was released on Boxing Day ahead of the finale on New Year’s Day, Netflix viewers began voicing frustration online.

In just two days, more than 300,000 fans signed a petition demanding the release of alleged “unseen footage” from the final episodes.

The controversy, now being called 'Cutgate' on social media, stems from claims that the sci-fi drama was “tampered with” and that key scenes were removed before release.

The petition organiser, known as Wennii J, wrote: “I believe [there] was more to the episodes, and we didn’t see [the deleted scenes] either due to Netflix or the team of Stranger Things cutting them.

‘This has been a long, 10 year-process, and this is what we get. They must have cut out a lot of scenes from Volume 2 and from our loved characters.’”

They added: “We waited so long for this season. I believe the fans should have a say in how the series should go. This is why so many of us are disappointed because it didn’t live up to the expectations that was held upon.”

Fans have also complained about a lack of major character development and confusion surrounding key plot points, including confirmation that Jonathan and Nancy did break up during their proposal scene.

Some fans are circulating a Google document that allegedly details “entire plot lines and character arcs which have been edited out/changed mid-filming for various reasons.” However, Netflix has not confirmed any deleted scenes.

Actor Randy Havens, who plays Scott Clarke, shut down the rumors on Instagram, saying: “There is no Snyder Cut of the show, please don’t believe everything some random a** tells you on the internet.”

The Duffer brothers have not yet commented on “Cutgate.”