 
Geo News

Stellan Skarsgård thinks he is living on 'overtime' after suffering stroke

Stellan Skarsgård is also afraid of being 'boring'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 30, 2025

Stellan Skarsgård is also afraid of being boring
Stellan Skarsgård is also afraid of being 'boring'

Dune actor Stellan Skarsgård has opened how his life perspective changed after suffering a stroke three years ago.

The veteran has been one of the prominent names of Hollywood as he has been a part of many renowned projects namely Mamma Mia!, Pirates of the Caribbean, Angels and Demons, and Thor.

Now that Stellan has lived a prosperous life filled with fame and popularity, he believes that he is living a life on overtime.

Three years ago, the legendary actor suffered a heart attack, and now he thinks he is living under the sword.

In conversation with Vulture, Skarsgård stated, "I feel a little more like I live under the sword now. Because I’ve lived a naughty life. And I’m 74, which is already on overtime."

He further shared one of his biggest fears during the conversation.

"I’m not afraid of dying, but I am afraid of not being capable of living. That is a fear."

Stellan is also afraid of being boring as he said, "With all my eight kids, there’s one thing I’ve been afraid of every time I have a new kid. Not that they have Down syndrome or they’re autistic … that they’re boring. Luckily, none of them were."

Work wise, the 74-year-old actor is currently receiving a lot of appreciation for his moving performance in Sentimental Value. 

More From Entertainment

Joe Rogan condemns Donald Trump attacks on Rob Reiner after director death
Joe Rogan condemns Donald Trump attacks on Rob Reiner after director death
RM, J Hope, Jungkook leave BTS V adorably flustered on 30th birthday: Watch video
RM, J Hope, Jungkook leave BTS V adorably flustered on 30th birthday: Watch
Britney Spears takes subtle jibe at family in sarcastic Christmas post
Britney Spears takes subtle jibe at family in sarcastic Christmas post
Chappell Roan deletes Brigitte Bardot tribute after backlash
Chappell Roan deletes Brigitte Bardot tribute after backlash
Ryan Coogler reveals what ‘Black Panther 2' was initially
Ryan Coogler reveals what ‘Black Panther 2' was initially
Billy Joel marks eldest daughter's new milestone with adorable photos
Billy Joel marks eldest daughter's new milestone with adorable photos