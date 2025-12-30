David Schwimmer enjoys rare night out with Eliana Jolkovsky

David Schwimmer was spotted enjoying a rare public outing with Eliana Jolkovsky on December 26.

The Friends star, 59, was seen holding hands with Jolkovsky as the pair headed to dinner in New York City.

Schwimmer kept things casual, wearing a black winter coat with black pants, black-and-white sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Jolkovsky, who graduated from UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine in 2021, opted for an all-black look. She wore a black dress with a sheer skirt, tall leather boots, a cropped fluffy jacket and carried a small black purse.

According to Hello! magazine, Schwimmer and Jolkovsky were first spotted together in January 2025, making this one of their few public appearances as a couple.

The outing comes several years after Schwimmer’s divorce from Zoë Buckman in 2017. The former couple share a 14-year-old daughter, Cleo, and have remained committed to co-parenting.

Buckman previously praised Schwimmer while celebrating their daughter’s birthday in 2022.

“Please join me in blessing up this child for her birthday!” she wrote at the time.

“I personally want to also send thanks and praise to her Dad: my co-collaborator|the best co-parent. Without him being so present and on it with our kiddo, I wouldn’t be able to commit so much of my creativity to my artistic practice right now.”

Schwimmer previously dated singer Natalie Imbruglia in the 1990s. After Schwimmer revealed a “major crush” on Friends costar Jennifer Aniston during the 2021 reunion, Imbruglia addressed the topic during an appearance on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“Were you wondering if there was a crossover?” she joked. “I thought that too. No, I'm joking.”