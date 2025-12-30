Taylor Swift receives delightful surprise from BTS: ‘Two worlds colliding’

BTS ARMY and Swifties had a collective meltdown when their musical worlds unexpectedly collided thanks to J-Hope.

Fans were instantly sent into a frenzy when the K-pop sensation casually delivered a sweet tribute to Taylor Swift by vibing on her hit Fate of Ophelia.

A 40-seconds snippet from his Weverse livestream has been making rounds on social media.

In the clip, the track from Swift’s latest album The Life of a Showgirl is playing in the background as the 31-year-old South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter is listening to it calmly, sometimes singing the chorus, tapping some beats on his desk and serenading the tune.

The delightful moment had fans screaming, crying, and expressing their excitement over social media platforms.

One supporter gushed on Reddit, “love when my favorite crossover!”

Another commented, "My two worlds colliding [crying emoji]."

"My bestie is a huge BTS fan," a third shared, "so she texted me about this immediately and we geeked out about our worlds colliding!!"

With this move J-Hope has officially joined the Swiftie club and fans can't get enough of it, asking for a collab too.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Honestly two strongest fandoms coming together for Taylor and BTS, would be epic. Unbeatable."

A second weighed in, writing, "I need them to just collab already please."

Taylor Swift and BTS crossover:

Although the 14-time Grammy winner and the BTS members do not share a close personal friendship, they have a friendly relationship based on mutual respect and admiration.

The Cruel Summer chart-topper first met the septet backstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) and posted a photo with them on Instagram, writing, "So great meeting you!! You're killing it."

A video later released by Big Hit Entertainment (now Hybe) showed Swift, 36, visiting BTS's dressing room to congratulate them.