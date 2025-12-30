Tom Hiddleston explains if Loki be ruling multiverse in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'Avengers: Doomsday' to release in theares on December 18, 2026

Tom Hiddleston has made a rare comment on about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The 44-year-old is all set to return as Jonathan Pine in the new season of popular show The Nighat Manager. He is returning as the British Intelligence agent in season 2 after almost 10 years.

While promoting the upcoming show, Tom also shed some light on his return as Loki in the new Avengers movie, set to release in December 2026.

Hiddleston sated in an interview with GQ, “My contribution has been contributed. Avengers: Doomsday is monumental.”

According to The Life of Chuck actor, the upcoming action sci-fi is going to something that has never been done before.

“The centre of the story is absolutely brilliant and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before”

Is Tom Hiddleston’s statement hinting at something bigger?

Tom Hiddleston’s statement may suggest that he could play a central role in Avengers: Doomsday.

His most recent appearance in the titular role was in Disney+’s Loki series, which concluded with Loki holding together the branching timelines through his newly acquired powers.

The series marked a significant transformation in the character, evolving him from a selfish, egotistical, and power-driven villain into a selfless figure willing to sacrifice personal ambition to protect the multiverse.

His long-standing desire for a throne and identity as the “God of Mischief” ultimately shifted, establishing him as the “God of Stories” and the guardian of time.

With Doctor Doom—set to be portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.—poised to attack the multiverse in pursuit of power and control, it is possible that Loki, as the protector of the timelines, will take on the responsibility of defending and overseeing the multiverse.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers, is slated to release globally on December 18, 2026.