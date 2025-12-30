'The Princess Bride’ star Cary Elwes pays emotional tribute to late Rob Reiner

The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes shared a heartfelt remembrance of director Rob Reiner following the filmmaker’s shocking death earlier this month.

Elwis took to Instagram to reflect on his first meeting with The Wolf of Wall Street actor at age 24 while preparing for the 1987 fantasy classic.

“Enough time has passed that I can finally put my grief into words,” Elwes began the heartwarming note for the When Harry Met Sally director.

“…from that very first meeting I fell in love with him,” Elwes wrote, recalling how Reiner’s warmth and humor defined their collaboration.

“I can’t remember a single day without laughter. The movie is about love, loyalty and sacrifice. Things that Rob held dear.”

Elwes described Reiner as someone who “wore his heart on his sleeve” and believed filmmaking was about the joy of creation, not just the finished product.

“He used to say, ‘Once the movie is released it belongs to other people. But while you are making it, that’s your time on the planet, so you wanna make it good.’ And boy was my time with him on The Princess Bride beyond great,” the Saw alum remembered.

The 63-year-old actor closed his tribute with gratitude and grief.

Reiner and his wife, Michelle Singer, were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14.