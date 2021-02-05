Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 05 2021
Gone in 60 seconds: Ahmed 'The Wolverine' Mujtaba destroys India's Rahul Raju in 1st round

Friday Feb 05, 2021

Twitter/ONE Championship/Files

  • Pakistan's Ahmed 'The Wolverine' Mujtaba sends India's Rahul Raju packing in under 60 seconds
  • Ducks an overhand right, countering Raju with a punch of his own and finishing him
  • Referee intervenes as Raju immediately fell to the canvas but Mujtaba followed up with another strike

SINGAPORE: Pakistani mixed martial arts (MMA) star Ahmed 'The Wolverine' Mujtaba destroyed India's Rahul Raju in ONE Championship's first round, with his opponent gone in 60 seconds.

The MMA fighter, who hails from Quetta and debuted in 2013, ducked an overhand right and countered Raju of India with a punch of his own, finishing him in just the opening minute of their fight.

The referee had to intervene as Raju immediately fell to the canvas and Mujtaba followed up with another strike. The Pakistani fighter's win in the first round of One Championship — Asia’s biggest MMA promotion — took his career record to 8-2, while his Indian counterpart's fell to 7-6.

A graduate of the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), the 35-year-old's return marks his first fight in nearly three years when he lost to Jia Wen Ma.

After March 2018, several bouts, including two with Raju and one with Eduard Folayang, were scrapped. In 2016, he toppled Singapore's highly-rated Benedict Ang, continuing his four-year spree of wins until losing to Keanu Subba in 2017.

