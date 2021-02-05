Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 05 2021
Prince Charles, Camilla undergoing horrendous ‘abuse’

Friday Feb 05, 2021

Experts recently sat down to discuss the extent of the abuse Prince Charles and Camilla have been undergoing at the hands of social media trolls “because of a fictional TV show and events 30+ years ago.”

The inside scoop on Prince Charles and Camilla’s pain has been brought forward by a source close to Hello! magazine.

They claimed, "The Duchess, in particular, has been the target of some pretty nasty trolling by people who have watched the show."

Even US PR expert Royal Tea weighed in on the heightened abuse and added, "Clarence House has restricted comments on a World Cancer Day post because people on here are so vile.”

"Let that sink in, a charity supporting people fighting cancer during a pandemic, won’t get much-needed attention/donations because of a fictional TV show and events 30+ years ago."

