Shanaya Kapoor burns the internet with her killer belly dance: WATCH

Bollywood star Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor delighted her fans with her killer belly dance moves and the video of it has gone viral on the internet .



Shanaya, who made her Instagram account public last month, took to photo-video sharing platform and shared her belly dance video with the fans.

In the video clip, the star kid can be seen grooving to the super hit song Play Date by Melanie Martinez.

Shanaya’s dance instructor Sanjana Muthreja can also be seen in the video.

She wrote in the caption “tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja” followed by heart emoticon.

Shanaya also revealed that she stole her best friend Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s skirt for the dance session.

She wrote, “(Thanks for letting me steal ur skirt @suhanakhan2)

The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.