Bollywood
Sunday Feb 07 2021
Shanaya Kapoor burns the internet with her killer belly dance: WATCH

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Bollywood star Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor delighted her fans with her killer belly dance moves and the video of it has gone viral on the internet .

Shanaya, who made her Instagram account public last month, took to photo-video sharing platform and shared her belly dance video with the fans.

In the video clip, the star kid can be seen grooving to the super hit song Play Date by Melanie Martinez.

Shanaya’s dance instructor Sanjana Muthreja can also be seen in the video.

She wrote in the caption “tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja” followed by heart emoticon.

Shanaya also revealed that she stole her best friend Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s skirt for the dance session.

She wrote, “(Thanks for letting me steal ur skirt @suhanakhan2)

The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Katrina Kaif flaunts her badminton skills on sets of ‘Phone Bhoot’ in latest video

NCB arrests two more in Sushant Singh death case

Varun Sharma receives love, sweet birthday wishes from Ranveer Singh

Katrina Kaif twins with Ishaan Khattar in white outfit as they hang out with 'Phone Bhoot’ gang

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her growing baby bump as due date nears

Fans in awe as Tiger Shroff shares his new stunt video

Deepika Padukone's birthday wish to sister melts hearts

Sara Ali Khan puts on leggy display while vacationing in Maldives

Which country makes Janhvi Kapoor want to 'jump' with joy when traveling?

Sonam Kapoor reminisces US trip when Anand Ahuja proposed her back in 2017

Katrina's sister Isa Kaif stuns in latest snap

Sara Ali Khan's regal look drops jaws

