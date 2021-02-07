Can't connect right now! retry
Anushka Sharma reveals her current ‘favourite accessory’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first daughter with husband Virat Kohli last month, mesmerized her fans with latest mirror selfie and it’s all about mother duties.

The Zero actress took to Instagram and shared her dazzling picture with a burp cloth placed on her shoulder.

Dressed in black casuals, Anushka revealed her current favourite accessory and its burp cloth.

She wrote, “Current favourite accessory - Burp cloth!”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter named Vamika on January 11, 2021.

