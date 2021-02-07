Lodhran govt hospital employees get interim bail after allegedly gang-raping young woman

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

Young woman alleges Lodhran DHQ hospital's CDC supervisor and his colleague offered her a job for Rs20,000

Medical test reports of the survivor confirm she was sexually assaulted

Punjab IGP has sought a report from Multan RPO, directed to ensure justice provided on a priority basis

LODHRAN: Two government hospital employees have been released on interim bail after being booked for allegedly gang-raping a young woman they had called over on the pretext of a job opportunity.

According to the police, the young woman has undergone a medical test, the initial report of which confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

Both staff members at the Lodhran district headquarters (DHQ) hospital are employees of the Punjab Primary & Secondary Health Care Department (P&SHD).

The survivor, according to the police, alleged that the DHQ hospital's CDC supervisor had offered her a job for Rs20,000 and called her in under the pretext of a job order before allegedly gang-raping her alongside a colleague.

Police confirmed that both suspects were out on interim bail.



The inspector-general of police (IGP) for Punjab, Inam Ghani, took notice of the traumatic incident and sought a report from Multan's regional police officer (RPO).

IGP Ghani has also directed the concerned authorities to ensure justice was provided on a priority basis.