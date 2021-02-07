NAB shoots down claims it approves plea bargains

NAB explains in a statement that in a plea bargain application, the accused pleads guilty and pays the looted amount back

Says 'big fish' caught through accountability-for-all policy, a total of Rs487 billion returned and deposited in the national exchequer

"An accused can apply for plea bargain as per clause 25-B of NAB ordinance, 1999," it adds

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday shot down claims it approved plea bargains, which the anti-graft body stressed were greenlit by accountability courts.



In a statement, the NAB explained that in a plea bargain application, the accused pleads guilty, pays the looted amount back, and gets disqualified from contesting elections for a period of 10 years.

Some 'big fish' were caught through the accountability-for-all policy, the anti-graft watchdog noted, adding that a total of Rs487 billion were returned and deposited in the national exchequer — a "remarkable achievement".

"Established to eradicate corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements", the anti-corruption body claims to have recovered "Rs714 billion looted money from corrupt elements since its inception and deposited all looted money in the national exchequer".



NAB said it has vowed to ensure accountability of everyone and has successfully implemented its policy across the board. A time period of 10 months has been prescribed "to complete the process of initiating complaint versification, inquiries and investigations to filing a reference", it stated.



"An accused can apply for plea bargain as per clause 25-B of NAB ordinance, 1999," the statement added.

"NAB receives the application of plea bargain request who voluntarily submits his application to NAB for plea bargain after seeing the documentary and solid proofs of corruption in NAB. NAB examines the plea bargain application of the accused as per law. The liability of the accused is determined on the basis of his looted money with markup and after determination of the total liability of the accused, NAB informs total liability to the accused and forwards the request of plea bargain of the accused for plea bargain along with his total liability for decision of the respective accountability court.

"The respective accountability court accords the final approval of the plea bargain request of the accused. In the respected accountability court, the accused admits his guilt before the respected accountability aourt. The respected accountability court after hearing arguments of both sides, gives a decision for acceptance of a plea bargain of the accused.

"Therefore, it is not correct that NAB is the authority for acceptance of plea bargain request of the accused in any case," the watchdog highlighted, saying the accused "not only confesses his guilt in writing but also agrees to return all looted money and submits first tranche of his total looted liability".

Citing the fact that other countries also have the option of plea bargains in their legal systems, the body said the accused "does not go to jail but he faces all other punishments under the relevant laws applied on the culprit".

"A plea bargainer lost honor and dignity in the society. After a plea bargain, the government servant is dismissed from government service immediately after striking a plea bargain.

"He becomes disqualified for Government service for his remaining life. A politician becomes disqualified for 10 years. He could hold public office or contest elections after ten years," it added, underscoring that businesspersons cannot obtain a loan from a scheduled bank for 10 years after they strike the bargain.

"NAB officers do not receive any money from the recovered amount as NAB always believes in absolute transparency, professionalism and merit as per law," stated the anti-graft body.



Quoting a survey, it said some 59% people of Pakistan "expressed their satisfaction over the performance of NAB as manifested in surveys conducted by Gillani and Gallup".

"Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mashal Pakistan have also appreciated NAB. This has indeed rejuvenated NAB," it added.

The anti-graft watchdog said it had the distinction of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China for "combating corruption and sharing each other’s experiences regarding elimination of corruption".