Natalie Portman puts tabloid on blast for falsely claiming she's pregnant

Actress Natalie Portman cleared the air about her being pregnant.

The New York Post’s Page Six had shared an article with the headline, "Natalie Portman steps out seemingly with a baby bump in Sydney," suggesting that the Oscar-winning star is expecting a child.

However, the Thor: Love and Thunder actress took to her Instagram stories to shut down the false claims.

She also took a dig at the publication for making up the false claim on the basis of her body shape.

"Hey, so I'm totally not pregnant," the mother of two wrote. "But apparently it's still ok in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want? Do better @nypost."

