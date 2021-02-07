Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 07 2021
Ayeza Khan's latest snap leaves jaws dropped

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Pakistani diva Ayeza Khan won fans' hearts with her most recent post on Instagram.

The Mehar Posh star could be seen putting her rosy cheeks on display as she posed for the camera.

The stunner kept it chic and casual as she donned a white sweater with grey jeans.

Her hair is slicked back in a bun, making her face the centre of attention.

In another photo, the stunner could be seen holding a strawberry, clearly referencing her flushed cheeks.

Fans couldn't help but shower praise on the gorgeous star. 

Take a look:



