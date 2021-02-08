Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 08 2021
Mehwish Hayat all praises for PSL 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Mehwish Hayat praises PSL 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has praised the official anthem of Pakistan Super League season 6 and asked the audience to stop bashing it.

Taking to Twitter, the Load Wedding actress said, “Idk what the fuss is abt? I loved the new #pslanthem2021.”

“It was bold & fresh! This is what stifles creativity in our country, we always want more of the same & not prepared to accept anything different.”

She further said, “This bashing has to stop. We need a diversity of voices & ideas. Well done PSL!”

PSL official anthem 2021 Groove Mera sung by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners was premiered on February 6.

Netizens were quick to criticize after it was released.

