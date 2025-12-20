Vicky Kaushal publicly speaks about his 'baby boy' for first time

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif welcomed baby boy in November 2025

Vicky Kaushal made his first public appearance after welcoming a baby boy with wife Katrina Kaif.

He recently received Actor of the Year for portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

While giving his acceptance speech, the 37-year-old actor spoke about his son for the first time publicly and dedicated the award to the little one.

Vicky said that “this is first time I have left the city after becoming a father and it was very tough. But I am sure that when he grows and watches this, he’ll be proud of his dad.”

"When asked if becoming a father feels far more challenging then working for Chhaava?”

The Sanju actor responded, "I think it’s too new to feel any challenges. It’s all magical right now. It is all very blissful right now."

"I often feel that I can’t described my feelings in words. There are all sorts of adjectives that I can say, but it’s just a very very special feeling. Truly God has been very kind and the family is very happy.”

He concluded the speech by saying that this award is for my family and especially for my little one.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child in November 2025.