PML-N's Asghar confirms his granddaughter marrying Punjab CM Maryam's son

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Sheikh Rohale Asghar, a longtime political ally of Nawaz Sharif, has confirmed that their friendship will soon turn into a family relationship.

Speculation was rife that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, was set to marry Asghar’s granddaughter.

Verifying the authenticity of the rumours, Asghar said the wedding events are set to take place on January 16, 17, and 18.

Asghar said he found Nawaz Sharif’s family and also Maryam Nawaz so kind that prompted him to accept this proposal.

Sharing the background, Asghar said Maryam’s daughter, Mahnoor, shares a longtime friendship with his granddaughter, Shanzay.

“Shanzay’s father had a telephonic conversation with Mian Sahab, where he [Nawaz Sharif] discussed his grandson’s wedding proposal with him,” he said.

“When my son shared with me, I told him it is a blessing that our daughter is going to marry in prominent family,” he said, adding that all things were finalised within two to three months.

Subsequently, both families invited each other and proceeded with the things.

The PML-N leader said the wedding event will be held in a close gathering with immediate family members, and except for Barat, all events will be held in Jati Umra — the Sharif family residence.